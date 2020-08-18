The Dimboola ladies played nine holes of golf last Wednesday, and one of the newest members, Leeann Barber, who had never played golf prior to this season, was the star of the day.

On the fourth hole (Par 3) Leeann hit a beautiful shot with her Fairway Wood onto the Scrape - about five foot from the hole.

She then calmly putted it in from there and scored a whopping six points for that one hole.

She played beautifully all day, which she has credited to some very good tips from both Stoph and Jill Albrecht .

It was great to see new golfers making the most of our beautiful course and getting lots of practice - it certainly is paying off.

Anyone wishing to play, is welcome to join on Wednesdays at 10.30am, generally just for 9 holes.

26 players attended on Saturday at Dimboola Golf Club throughout the day despite the challenging weather conditions.