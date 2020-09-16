Bowling club update

TENDER applications have now closed for the installation of new synthetic grass at the Dimboola Bowling Club with contractors set to be chosen on September 15.

It is another step closer towards the bowling club renovations being realised after the club received a $163,500 grant from the Victorian Government back in July as part of the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.

When the work begins it should take six weeks for the synthetic grass, shaded area and all ability access to the green to be installed.

Once sporting competition is permitted again, members will be able to take full advantage of the updated green.

Currently, members are able to attend the Dimboola Bowling Club for exercise in groups of no more than two and not for competition as organised matches are not permitted.

President of the club, Daryl Argall was disappointed that Premier Daniel Andrews’ announcement of the roeppenning roadmap on Sunday did not include a return of sport for rural communities.

He said that it was tough news especially as there have been no COVID-19 cases in the area.

He said the club had been struggling with membership numbers during the lockdown.

“I’m not sure what it’s going to do to our membership numbers” if sport is not allowed for much longer, he said.

Like all sporting clubs, the club room and bar have been closed and members haven’t had the chance to connect with each other.

“A big part of the club is the social aspect,” he said.

He is concerned that because members have spent so much time away from the club that they may choose not to return.

Hopefully once the facilities are updated, new members will be inspired to test out the green.

Mr Argall said, “I believe that we will be the first club in the Bowls Wimmera competition to have an all-abilities access which will provide our existing members and encourage new members and players to continue or commence playing bowls.”

The club and Hindmarsh Shire Council have committed funds and support towards the $245,000 project.