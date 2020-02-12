About us Contact us Advertising Submit a classified listing FAQ Business Directory
Saturday, 15 February 2020
• Debbie and Phil Colquhoun hand over Dimboola Stockfeed and Produce to new owners Neil and Rosemary Shaw and their dog ‘Lucy’.

News
Dimboola’s iconic Stockfeed and Produce changes hands
Debra Nelson

After over 35 years of the Colquhoun family running the business, new owners of Dimboola Stockfeed and Produce, Neil and Rosemary Shaw commenced working in the business on Monday of last week.

The couple have been living in Minyip for the past six months after purchasing a disused church a couple of years ago and doing major renovations and restoration to make it a home.

Neil and Rosemary both have an extensive history in business, with Neil saying he has not ‘worked for a wage’ since the age of 19.

The Shaw name being part of the Hedt and Shaw business name in Ballarat for many years.

The current staff at Dimboola Stockfeed and Produce will be remaining within the business, to work with the new owners and Neil and Rosemary are keen to employ an additional motor mechanic with small engine skills.

Phil Colquhoun will also be assisting the new owners through the transition period.

“I’ve managed a lot of different businesses, but never a hardware shop before,” Mr Shaw said.

“Our family were horrified, they think we should be touring around and enjoying life” said Neil.

“We wanted a country change and this is an ideal fit for us,” Mrs Shaw said.

Neil and Rosemary Shaw have also purchased two shops in Lloyd St and their long term plan is to renovate the residence and open a giftware shop and art gallery in Dimboola as well.

“We have a passion for art and want to create a place that will draw people to Dimboola and spend money in the town”.

The Shaws are planning to host a barbecue and refreshments in March to farewell Phil and Debbie from the business.

