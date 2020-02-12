About us Contact us Advertising Submit a classified listing FAQ Business Directory
Saturday, 15 February 2020
• South African freestyle barefoot champion Andre De Villiers will thrill the crowd at this year’s Peter Memorial Waterski Tournament in March.

News
Biggest barefoot event by far as South African sensation confirms
Debra Nelson

Dimboola Boat and Water Ski Club and Barefoot SA will collaborate to run the tournament and night jump, with organisers already confirming a field including some of the best exponents of the sport in the world in late March.

This year local talent will be joined by South African sensation Andre De Villiers and returning champion South Australian, Ben Franks.

Club president Darren Bone said, “this will be the biggest barefoot event we’ve had by far and it is going to be sensational. What we see on the river over the two days is some of the best action you would hope to see anywhere in the world and it all happens in a highly charged environmental setting under lights with commentary and music. There is nothing quite like this event anywhere else,” he said.

“It’s unique and means Dimboola can lay claim as the thrill-seeker sporting capital of western Victoria.”

“We have people travelling from all over the country and beyond to see everyone unfold and for good reason – it is astonishing what some of these barefoot skiers attempt,” Mr Bone said.

Night jump

The night jump is a major highlight of the two days. Skiers launch themselves from a one-metre-high barefoot jump at speeds of up to 70 kilometres an hour, to jump distances of more than 26 metres. The winner of this event can score $1,500 thanks to Emmetts.

An ideal location and a band of hard-working volunteers has enabled Dimboola Boat and Water Ski Club to provide stellar conditions for competitors, enabling skiers from around the globe to sharpen their skills. Many of the clubs’ homegrown members have gone on to compete at a national level.

The club has hosted some of the most exciting weekends of barefoot waterskiing to date, many paying tribute to barefoot water skiing legend, the late Peter Taylor.

Peter was a larger-than-life character who was admired and respected in the barefooting community both locally and internationally.

When Peter lost his life to cancer in 2017, the club donated profits from its tournament to the Ballarat palliative care unit, nominated by the Taylor family.

Other recipients of the club’s generous donations have included Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids – WACK – and Wimmera Cancer Centre.
Fundraiser

As a further fundraiser towards the club’s charity this year, supporters can be in the draw to win an exclusive double pass to the Keith and Tintinara Show Society-Diesel and Dirt event.

“Two VIP passes are to be raffled to help us raise money for this year’s charity, Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids (WACK), said club treasurer Andrew Schultz.

“These passes give one lucky winner and partner/friend access to the Keith ‘Diesel and Dirt’ event, and especially the Keith Timber VIP enclosure overlooking the V8 Superboat arena, with nibbles and 12 beer/drink vouchers.”

“These are very special tickets that cannot be purchased, and are valued at $1,000,” Mr Schultz said.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online at Trybooking, or by contacting Andrew Schultz at 0407 899 251 (call/text) or dimboolaskiclub@gmail.com, and will be drawn on March 13.
https://www.trybooking.com/BIGFA

Classes available

News has just been announced that World number one barefoot freestyle skier, Andre De Villers will be available for coaching classes, prior to the big weekend.

Club member Nigel Crisp said Andre will be offering coaching classes for all ages and skill levels from juniors upward.

“Andre will be offering the classes to match all skill levels from Wednesday March 25, through until Friday March 27. It is important to book in advance so please contact our club treasurer Andrew Schultz as soon as possible,” Mr Crisp said.

