Hotel site permit approved

HINDMARSH Shire Councillors approved a planning permit at last week’s monthly meeting for development of the former Dimboola Hotel site.

The currently vacant site on the corner of Lloyd and Lochiel St, was occupied by the Dimboola Hotel which dramatically burned down about 15 years ago.

The site was an ongoing saga in regards to who was going to clean up the property, with suggestions at one stage of a redevelopment of the burned out brick shell for a range of purposes, none of which came to fruition.

Dimboola Arts Inc. received funding from the state government’s Pick My Project community grant initiative that empowered local communities to submit their wish list of projects and then vote for their favourite project ideas to be funded.

A total of 177 votes were received from the community that ensured the successful funding of the project titled Open Community Arts and Reflection Space.

Owner of the site Graeme Schneider said, ‘’the proposed Dimboola Pop-up-Park for the former hotel site is a gamechanger.”

“This ‘staged development’ is a unique, generational opportunity to provide a beautiful, central community space in the town.”

“Dimboola Arts Inc is to be congratulated on their hard work and efforts. Well done.”

The approved permit includes use as a place of assembly including an art gallery, cinema and on site market.

Stage one of the project will involve construction of a kiosk building, together with two pergola structures and a mobile movie screen, which is also planned to be installed.

Outdoor seating and local native plants will separate and define areas within the site for different activities.

It is intended that the site will be used for cultural and arts events for the community including fundraising events and will vastly improve the currently derelict site and eyesore in the main street.