Free Green Waste Month delayed

HINDMARSH Shire Council has announced that the Free Green Waste Month will be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While the weather is improving and spring is the perfect time to sort out the garden, residents may want to hold off on large backyard projects until the month is rescheduled.

Cleaning up properties for fire prevention should also be on the minds of residents in Hindmarsh Shire as council usually begins fire prevention inspections in October.

Waste transfer stations in the shire are still open to residents who have no green rubbish collection and to tradespeople, in line with stage three restrictions.

The decision to move the month was to ensure that the council was not encouraging people to leave their home for a reason other than the four reasons outlined by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Free Green Waste Month will be rescheduled when COVID-19 restrictions are eased.