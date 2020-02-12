A well equipped little town for international designer

Lou Mason chose to move to Dimboola four years ago with her husband Clive.

“Clive and I have made a home here...it’s a well equipped little town” Lou said.

Many locals may already know Lou from her volunteer involvement in the community .

Lou is currently a member of Probus Club, where she has taken on the role of publicity officer and regularly volunteers at the library, where she returns books to the shelves, helps with children’s activities, recycles and compiles books to go to other libraries.

“It’s an exciting time for the library, looking forward to the new building and Dimboola getting the books the community wants,” Mrs Mason said.

She has also been involved with the ‘Mates Mentoring’ program for the past couple of years, but what our readers may not know is that Lou has been the recipient of two script writing awards, five television awards for broadcast design and is also a published author.

Les Mason Lou’s father is a renowned graphic artist who has won numerous national and international awards and was widely acclaimed for his work as art director of 77 issues of

Epicurean over a 13 years period, where he established the title as the most prestigious food and wine magazine in Australia.

Following in her father’s footsteps and mentoring from him, Lou spent four years studying graphic design and graduated with honours and held a ‘One woman’ fine art exhibition in Tolarno galleries in St Kilda.

The exhibition was revolutionary at the time as ‘Textas Colours’ were the medium used.

Currently Lou mostly paints in oils, with women and botanicals the subjects of her paintings. Well travelled, her career has resulted in many years living abroad.

Cambridge in England and Auckland were both home for a number of years, prior to 1989 when Lou moved from Melbourne to spend 20 years living in the USA in San Francisco, Atlanta, Virginia, and New York State before living in the Philippines for 18 months and then returning to Australia.

An illustrious career in the television and movie industry has resulted in Lou being nominated and winning script writing awards, as well as five national and international television awards for broadcast design.

Amongst Lou’s the list of achievements are a Golden Orca (USA) for Best original movie length screenplay for ‘Just the Two of Us’ , winner of Gold Promax Broadcast - international and awards for best digital effects, best commercial television animation and two bronze awards from Broadcast Designers America.

On top of all of that, Lou has also published four books which are all comedy over a seven year period.

‘Soupdoll’ was the first novel published in 2005, followed by ‘The Botherhopping’ in 2008 and its sequel ‘The Orchid’ in 2011.

‘Lunes ‘, a modern romance, was published in 2012 and all books can be found for purchase on online book shops and another book may be written in the future. Lou said “of late,

I’ve become more and more interested in laying out an outline for a new book”.