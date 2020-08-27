Dimboola 18th birthday party ends in fines

An 18th birthday party in Dimboola ended on a sour note after fines were issued for stage three restriction breaches.

Police received a complaint from a member of the public on August 20, who saw the birthday party invitation on Snapchat. Police received the complaint that night at 8.25pm.

Police arrived at the Church Street property to find empty alcohol bottles and a 25-year-old male who was not a resident.

The male, and the mother of the party host were both issued with infringement notices for $1652 each.

Under current restrictions people can only leave home for essential shopping, care or caregiving, exercise, work or study.

“If we had been able to attend earlier on the night we would have issued infringement notices to each of the party goers,” a police spokeswoman said.

“It annoys us when people are more worried about getting a ticket, but none of my children have been able to have birthday parties this year. If people think they can do what they want just because it's in quiet little Dimboola they are wrong. They can't.”