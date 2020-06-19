Banner at Bakery

THE closure of the Dimboola Newsagency at the end of May has meant alternative arrangements have had to be made for the distribution of newspapers including The Dimboola Banner and Horsham Times.

The Wimmera Bakery has installed a newspaper rack to cater for locals and visitors alike who wish to purchase local or national newspapers.

Customers can also get their copy of the The Dimboola Banner from Warners Service Station which is open seven days a week.

The Dimboola Banner also offers a home delivery service which provides a small job, but valuable experience and character building, for two local youth.